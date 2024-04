Corporate Deal

Norton Rose Fulbright has advised DNB Bank and ABN AMRO Bank NV in connection with the underwriting of a $200 million loan facility. The facility was issued to Star Bulk Carriers Corp. for its acquisition of Eagle Bulk Shipping. The Norton Rose team was led by partners Yianni Cheilas and Evi Platsidaki.

April 17, 2024, 9:46 AM

