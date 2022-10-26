Corporate Deal

NaturalShrimp Inc., an aqua-tech company focused on farming shrimp, is going public via SPAC merger with Yotta Acquisition Corp. As a result of the merger, NaturalShrimp will be listed on the Nasdaq with a post-transaction equity value of approximately $275 million. The transaction, announced Oct. 25, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023. NaturalShrimp, based in Dallas, is advised by Lucosky Brookman LLP. Yotta Acquisition, which is based in New York, is represented by Loeb & Loeb.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

October 26, 2022, 10:33 AM