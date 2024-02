Corporate Deal

Finance company MSCI has agreed to acquire investment services platform Foxberry. The transaction, announced Feb. 7, is expected to close in the second quarter of 2024. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based MSCI was advised by a Davis Polk & Wardwell team that includes partner William J. Chudd. Counsel information for Foxberry, which is based in London, was not immediately available.

