Corporate Deal

Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer has advised Societe Anonyme de Participation et de Gestion SA (SPDG) in connection with the sale of its stake in international automotive company D’Ieteren Group SA to Nayarit Participations SA for 2 billion euros ($2.2 billion). The Freshfields Bruckhaus team was led by partner Deborah Janssens. Counsel information for Nayarit, which based in Brussels, was not immediately available.

Automotive

September 16, 2024, 7:50 AM