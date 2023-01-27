Corporate Deal

Orchestra BioMed Inc. is going public via SPAC merger with Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2. As a result of the merger, Orchestra BioMed will be listed on the Nasdaq. The New Hope, Pennsylvania-based company is represented by Paul Hastings. The SPAC was advised by Loeb & Loeb. Latham & Watkins represented the capital markets and financial advisors, which included Jefferies LLC, Piper Sandler & Co., Chardan and Barclays. The Latham & Watkins team was led by partner Nathan Ajiashvili.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

January 27, 2023, 1:08 PM