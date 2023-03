Corporate Deal

Orbis Protect announced that it has acquired security services provider Secure Site (UK) Ltd. in a deal guided by Squire Patton Boggs and Bennett Griffin LLP. Financial terms were not disclosed. Uxbridge, United Kingdom-based Orbis was advised by a Squire Patton team led by partner Paul Mann. Secure Site, which is based in Sussex, United Kingdom, was represented by a Bennett Griffin team.

Business Services

March 06, 2023, 7:41 AM