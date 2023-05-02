Corporate Deal

Antarctica Capital, through its affiliate, has agreed to acquire technology-enabled annuity platform Midwest Holding Inc. for approximately $100 million. The transaction, announced May 1, is expected to close in the second half of 2023. New York-based Antarctica Capital was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partners Lauren Colasacco, Rajab Abbassi and Michael Amalfe. Midwest Holding, which is based in Lincoln, Nebraska, was represented by Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson; Lamson, Dugan & Murray; and a Primmer Piper Eggleston & Cramer team.

