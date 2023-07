Corporate Deal

Access Hospitality, part of the Access Group, announced the acquisition of booking and table management platform RestaurantDiary.com Ltd. in a deal guided by Travers Smith. Financial terms were not disclosed. Loughborough, United Kingdom-based Access Group was advised by a Travers Smith team led by partners Emma Havas and Alex Dixon. Counsel information for RestaurantDiary.com, which is based in Glasgow, United Kingdom, was not immediately available.

Technology

July 13, 2023, 8:45 AM

nature of claim: /