Corporate Deal

BC Partners has agreed to sell its minority investment in automatic packaging machine manufacturer IMA Group to affiliated funds of BDT & MSD Partners. The transaction, announced July 31, is expected to close in late 2023. Financial terms were not disclosed. London-based BC Partners was represented by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partners Tom Bartram, David Higgins and Henry Birch. IMA Group was represented by White & Case. Chicago-based BDT & MSD was advised by Chiomenti Studio.

Investment Firms

August 01, 2023, 10:33 AM

nature of claim: /