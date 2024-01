Corporate Deal

Key Capture Energy, a developer and owner of battery energy storage systems, and investment firm Enhanced Capital, have agreed to transfer investment tax credits to a third party. Financial terms were not disclosed. Albany, New York-based Key Capture was advised by Stoel Rives. Enhanced Capital, which is based in New York, was represented by a Greenberg Traurig team led by shareholder April Kim.

Energy

January 08, 2024, 12:23 PM

nature of claim: /