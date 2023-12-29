Corporate Deal

New Fortress Energy has agreed to acquire a 1.6 GW capacity reserve contract from Ceiba Energy, a portfolio company of Denham Capital, in exchange for newly issued NFE redeemable Series A convertible preferred stock and the assumption of certain liabilities from a subsidiary of Ceiba Energy. Ceiba Energy and Denham Capital were advised by a Latham & Watkins team led by Houston partners James Garrett and John Greer. Counsel information was not available for New Fortress.

