Corporate Deal

Muhr und Bender KG (Mubea Group) has agreed to acquire the aerostructures unit from aerospace engineering firm RUAG International Holding AG. Financial terms were not disclosed. Attendorn, Germany-based Mubea was advised by a Hengeler Mueller team led by partner Jens Wenzel. Counsel information for RUAG International was not immediately available.

Aerospace & Defense

July 21, 2023, 11:01 AM

