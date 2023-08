Corporate Deal

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett counseled De Pere, Wisconsin-based Sustana Group in connection with its debt financing for the acquisition of paper recycling company Hanna Paper. Financial terms were not disclosed. The Simpson Thacher team was led by partner Brian Gluck. Counsel information for Hanna Paper was not immediately available.

August 04, 2023, 10:13 AM

