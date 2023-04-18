Corporate Deal

Europipe GmbH, whose shareholders are Salzgitter Mannesmann GmbH and Aktien-Gesellschaft der Dillinger Huttenwerke, has sold its subsidiary Berg Pipe to steel pipe manufacturer Borusan Mannesmann in a deal guided by Hengeler Mueller. Financial terms were not disclosed. Germany-based Salzgitter Mannesmann was represented by a Hengeler Mueller team including partners Simon Link, Sarah Milde and Gunther Wagner. Counsel information for Borusan Mannesmann, which is based in Turkey, was not immediately available.

April 18, 2023, 10:49 AM

