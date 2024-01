Corporate Deal

Herbert Smith Freehills advised Norlake Hospitality in connection with the sale of its Hoxton Hotels, located in Shoreditch and Holborn, London, to Archer Hotel Capital BV for 215 million pounds ($274 million). The Herbert Smith team was led by partners Alan Montgomery, Siddhartha Shukla and Jeremy Walden. Amsterdam-based Archer Hotel was advised by Hogan Lovells.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

January 08, 2024, 11:36 AM

