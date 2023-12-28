Corporate Deal

The NBA Board of Governors has approved the sale of the controlling interest in the Dallas Mavericks from Mark Cuban to Dr. Miriam Adelson and Sivan and Patrick Dumont in a deal guided by Latham & Watkins. The transaction, announced Dec. 27, is expected to close this week. Financial terms were not disclosed. Cuban was represented by a Latham & Watkins team led by partner Frank Saviano. Counsel information for Dr. Adelson and Sivan and Patrick Dumont was not immediately available.

