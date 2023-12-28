The NBA Board of Governors has approved the sale of the controlling interest in the Dallas Mavericks from Mark Cuban to Dr. Miriam Adelson and Sivan and Patrick Dumont in a deal guided by Latham & Watkins. The transaction, announced Dec. 27, is expected to close this week. Financial terms were not disclosed. Cuban was represented by a Latham & Watkins team led by partner Frank Saviano. Counsel information for Dr. Adelson and Sivan and Patrick Dumont was not immediately available.
Entertainment, Sports & Media
December 28, 2023, 6:56 AM