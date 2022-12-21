Corporate Deal

Eagle Football Holdings Bidco Ltd. announced that it has acquired a controlling stake in Olympique Lyonnais Groupe SA. London-based Eagle Football Holdings was advised by DLA Piper. Ares Management, Iconic Sports and Elmwood Partners, acting as additional investors, were advised by Proskauer Rose; Kirkland & Ellis; and Covington & Burling, respectively. Counsel information for Olympique Lyonnais, which is based in Paris, was not immediately available.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

December 21, 2022, 11:39 AM