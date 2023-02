Corporate Deal

Total Webhosting Solutions announced that it has acquired webhosting and domain registration platform Gandi.net Group from Montefiore Investment. Amsterdam-based Total Webhosting was advised by an Allen & Overy team that included partners Gijs Linse and Erik-Jan Wagenvoort. Montefiore, which is based in Paris, was represented by a McDermott Will & Emery team including partners Gregoire Andrieux and Fabrice Piollet.

Technology

February 27, 2023, 8:11 AM