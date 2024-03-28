Corporate Deal

Financial services platform Marex Group plc filed with the SEC on March 26 to list its shares on the Nasdaq. The size of the IPO has not been announced. The London-based company is advised by Herbert Smith Freehills and Latham & Watkins. The team includes Herbert Smith partner Tom O'Neill and Latham & Watkins partners Jennifer Gascoyne, Marc Jaffe and Ian Schuman. The underwriters, led by Barclays and Goldman Sachs Group, are represented by Kirkland & Ellis partners Zoey Hitzert and Christian Nagler.

United Kingdom

March 28, 2024, 11:14 AM

nature of claim: /