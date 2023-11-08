Corporate Deal

Private equity firm Levine Leichtman Capital Partners announced that it has sold its portfolio company Smith System Driver Improvement Institute Inc., a workplace safety training provider, to MidOcean Partners. Financial terms were not disclosed. Levine Leichtman was represented by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by partners Kevin Mausert and Brett Nelson. MidOcean Partners, which is based in New York, was advised by Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher. The Gibson Dunn team was led by partner Andrew Herman.

