Apogee Therapeutics LLC registered with the SEC on June 22 for an IPO. The Waltham, Massachusetts-based company, which has applied to list its shares on the Nasdaq, was advised by Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher partner Ryan Murr. The underwriters, led by Guggenheim Securities, are represented by Cooley partners Div Gupta, Charlie Kim and Kristin VanderPas.

June 23, 2023, 1:01 PM

