Corporate Deal

Private equity firm Swander Pace Capital announced that it has completed its sale of Functional Formularies, a developer of organic feeding tube formulas made from plant-based ingredients, to Danone SA in a deal guided by Jones Day. Financial terms were not disclosed. Functional Formularies was represented by Jones Day. Counsel information for Danone, which is based in Paris, was not immediately available.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

May 02, 2024, 10:40 AM

nature of claim: /