Corporate Deal

Brookfield Reinsurance has agreed to acquire specialty insurance products underwriter Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. for approximately $1.1 billion in cash. The transaction, announced Feb. 8, is expected to close in the second half of 2023. Bermuda-based Brookfield Reinsurance is advised by a Debevoise & Plimpton team led by partners Andrew Jamieson and Drew Dutton. Argo Group is represented by Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom. The Skadden Arps team includes partners Todd Freed, Jessica Hough and Patrick Lewis.

Insurance

February 08, 2023, 10:53 AM