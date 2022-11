Corporate Deal

A subsidiary of British American Tobacco has placed a $57 million investment in hemp-derived cannabidiol product provider Charlotte's Web Holdings Inc. London-based British American Tobacco was advised by a Jones Day team led by partner Randi C. Lesnick. Charlotte's Web Holdings, which is based in Louisville, Colorado, was represented by DLA Piper.

Health Care

November 16, 2022, 7:36 AM