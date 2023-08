Corporate Deal

Technology company GCOM has merged with public sector digital transformation services provider OnCore Consulting LLC. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based GCOM turned to Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison partner Edward Ackerman. Counsel information for OnCore Consulting, based in Rancho Cordova, California, was not immediately available.

August 30, 2023, 10:18 AM

