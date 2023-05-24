Corporate Deal

Hillenbrand Inc. has agreed to acquire the Schenck Process Food and Performance Materials business, which manufactures food processing equipment, from Blackstone for $730 million. The transaction, announced May 24, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023. Hillenbrand, which is headquartered in Batesville, Indiana, was advised by a Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom team led by partners Richard C. Witzel Jr. and David R. Clark. Counsel information was not immediately available for Darmstadt, Germany-based Schenck Process or Blackstone.

Banking & Financial Services

May 24, 2023, 2:29 PM

nature of claim: /