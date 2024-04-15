Corporate Deal

American Industrial Partners Capital Fund VIII LP, an investment fund managed by AIP, announced that it has completed its acquisition of mineral exploration company Boart Longyear Group Ltd. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based American Industrial was advised by a Ropes & Gray team led by private equity transactions partner Todd B. Kornreich. Counsel information for Boart Longyear, which is based in Salt Lake City, was not immediately available.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

April 15, 2024, 10:40 AM

