Corporate Deal

Barcoding, a portfolio company of Graham Partners, and DecisionPoint Systems announced a merger agreement on Monday. Financial terms were not disclosed. Graham Partners was advised by a Dechert team including corporate partners Jeffrey Legath and Stephanie Haas. Counsel information for DecisionPoint, which is based in Lake Forest, California, was not immediately available.

AI & Automation

July 10, 2024, 3:59 PM