Corporate Deal

Cisco Systems has agreed to acquire Splunk for an equity value of approximately $28 billion. The transaction, announced Sept. 21, is expected to close in the third quarter of 2024. San Jose, California-based Cisco Systems was advised by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett and Cravath, Swaine & Moore. The Simpson Thacher team was led by partners Frederick De Albuquerque, Alan Klein and Anthony Vernace. Splunk, which is based in San Francisco, was represented by Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom.

Cybersecurity

September 21, 2023, 1:28 PM

