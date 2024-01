Corporate Deal

Praxis Precision Medicines and Tenacia Biotechnology (Shanghai) Co. Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced a $264 million partnership on Friday in a deal guided by Sidley Austin and Ropes & Gray. Boston-based Praxis Precision was advised by Sidley Austin partners Frank Rahmani, Asher Rubin and Adriana Tibbitts. Tenacia, based in Shanghai, was represented by Ropes & Gray.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

January 10, 2024, 11:24 AM

nature of claim: /