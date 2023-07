Corporate Deal

Jones Day has advised Toronto-based ONCAP, together with its portfolio company Precision Concepts International, in connection with the sale of its medical division to Biomerics, a Wasatch Equity Partners portfolio company. Financial terms were not disclosed. The Jones Day team included partner Bill Stewart. Counsel information for Biomerics, which is based in Monroe, Connecticut, was not

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

July 28, 2023, 11:19 AM

