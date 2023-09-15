Corporate Deal

GXO Logistics Inc. has agreed to acquire e-commerce order fulfillment and customer service provider PFSweb Inc. for $181 million. The transaction, announced Sept. 14, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023. Greenwich, Connecticut-based GXO was advised by a Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz team led by partners Adam O. Emmerich and Viktor Sapezhnikov. Counsel information for PFSweb, which is based in Irving, Texas, was not immediately available.

Transportation & Logistics

September 15, 2023, 8:54 AM

nature of claim: /