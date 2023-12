Corporate Deal

Cooley has guided Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies, in connection with the pricing of an underwritten public offering of over 10 million shares of its common stock. Paul Hastings partners Will Magioncalda and Seo Salimi represented the underwriters, led by Goldman Sachs Group, JPMorgan Chase, Stifel Financial Corp. and TD Cowen.

December 18, 2023, 11:12 AM

