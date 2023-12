Corporate Deal

US Infravest Managers LP has placed an investment in parking enforcement provider PAVE Mobility in a deal guided by Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson; McGuireWoods and Akerman. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based US Infravest was advised by Fried Frank and McGuireWoods. PAVE Mobility, which is based in Dania Beach, Florida, was represented by an Akerman team.

