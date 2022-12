Corporate Deal

Warburg Pincus has agreed to acquire K2 Insurance Services, a leading independent specialty insurance program manager, from Lee Equity Partners LLC. Financial terms were not disclosed. K2 Insurance was represented by Ropes & Gray. Warburg Pincus was advised by a Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz team including partners Ian Boczko, Tijana Dvornic, Michael Schobel and Mark Veblen. Locke Lord served as regulatory counsel for Warburg Pincus, and Kirkland & Ellis served as financing counsel.