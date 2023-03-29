Corporate Deal

The EQT Growth Fund announced that it has agreed to acquire a majority stake in GotPhoto Co., a digital management platform for photographers, in a deal guided by Willkie Farr & Gallagher and Springer Kuss Rechtsanwalte Partnerschaft mbB. The transaction, announced March 28, is expected to close in April 2023. Financial terms were not disclosed. Stockholm-based EQT was advised by Willkie Farr. GotPhoto, which is based in Berlin, was represented by a Springer Kuss team.

March 29, 2023

