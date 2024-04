Corporate Deal

Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz has guided Elanco Animal Health in connection with the company's appointment of two independent directors, Kathy Turner and Craig Wallace, to its board of directors, expanding the board to 14 members. The Wachtell Lipton team included partners Daniel Neff and Elina Tetelbaum.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

April 02, 2024, 11:03 AM

