W. P. Carey Inc. announced that its board of directors have approved a plan to spin off 59 of its office properties into 'Net Lease Office Properties,' in an effort to become a separate publicly traded real estate investment trust. The transaction is expected to close on or around Nov. 1, 2023. New York-based W. P. Carey was advised by a Latham & Watkins corporate deal team led by partners Michael Haas, Darren Guttenberg, Betsy Jaffe, Bill Cernius, Julian Kleindorfer and Justin Elliott.

September 22, 2023, 11:20 AM

