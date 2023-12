Corporate Deal

CINC Systems, a cloud-based software company, announced it has secured a strategic growth investment from Hg Capital. Duluth, Georgia-based CINC Systems was represented by Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders and Latham & Watkins. Hg Capital, which is based in London, was advised by Kirkland & Ellis. The Kirkland & Ellis team was led by corporate partners Travis Nelson, Rodin Hai-Jew and Cameron Leishman.

December 15, 2023, 11:14 AM

