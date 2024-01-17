Corporate Deal

FirstSun Capital Bancorp, the holding company of Sunflower Bank, has agreed to acquire HomeStreet Inc. and HomeStreet Bank. FirstSun also announced that it has entered into investment agreements with investors, led by Wellington Management, to raise capital to support the merger. Dallas-based FirstSun was advised by Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough. HomeStreet, which is based in Seattle, was represented by a Sullivan & Cromwell team led by partners H. Rodgin Cohen and Mitchell Eitel. Latham & Watkins advised Keefe Bruyette and Woods, which acted as financial adviser to HomeStreet. Wellington Management was counseled by Schulte Roth & Zabel. A Sidley Austin team represented affiliates of Castle Creek Capital as a co-lead investor in FirstSun.

Banking & Financial Services

January 17, 2024, 2:10 PM

nature of claim: /