Corporate Deal

Funds managed by Apollo Global Management have placed a 500 million euro ($561 million) investment in an Air France operating affiliate. The affiliate focuses on the airline's engineering and maintenance activities. New York-based Apollo was advised by Milbank and Jeantet. The Milbank team was led by partner Drew Fine. Air France-KLM Group, which is based in Paris, was represented by Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom.

Transportation & Logistics

July 17, 2023, 9:12 AM

