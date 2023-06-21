Corporate Deal

Civitas Resources has agreed to acquire oil producing assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of West Texas and New Mexico from affiliates of Hibernia Energy III LLC and Tap Rock Resources for a total consideration of approximately $4.7 billion. The transaction, announced June 20, is expected to close in the third quarter of 2023. Denver-based Civitas was advised by Kirkland & Ellis. Baker Botts represented Hibernia. Tap Rock, which is based in Genesee, Colorado, was counseled by a Vinson & Elkins corporate team led by partners Bryan E. Loocke, Jackson O’Maley, Doug McWilliams and Matt Strock.

