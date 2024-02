Corporate Deal

MidOcean Energy has agreed to acquire a 20 percent interest in Peru LNG from SK Earthon Co. Ltd. Concurrently, MidOcean is in the process of acquiring Tokyo Gas’ interests in four Australian LNG projects for approximately $2.15 billion. Washington-based MidOcean was advised by a Latham & Watkins team led by partners Charlie Carpenter and Justin T. Stolte. Counsel information for SK Earthon, which is based in Jongno-gu, S. Korea, was not immediately available.

February 09, 2024, 11:00 AM

