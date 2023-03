Corporate Deal

Enel SpA has agreed to sell all of its equity stakes in Romania to electric power company Public Power Corporation SA for a total consideration of approximately 1.3 million euros ($1.4 million). Athens, Greece-based Public Power was advised by a Milbank team led by corporate partner Lisa O’Neill. Counsel information for Enel, which is based in Italy, was not immediately available.

