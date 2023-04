Corporate Deal

Western Midstream Partners LP, an Occidental Petroleum subsidiary, was counseled by Sidley Austin in a debt issuance valued at an aggregate $750 million. The Sidley Austin team included partners Jon Daly and Angela Richards. Underwriters for the issuance included MUFG Securities Americas Inc. and Toronto-Dominion Bank, counseled by Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher. The notes come due 2033.

Banking & Financial Services

April 03, 2023, 7:08 AM

nature of claim: /