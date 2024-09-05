Corporate Deal

Unlock Technologies, a fintech company that helps homeowners access the equity in their home without a loan, has secured $30 million in a Series B funding round led by D2 Asset Management, with participation from Saluda Grade, Second Century Ventures and REACH. D2 has also placed $250 million in capital commitments in Unlock. Dallas-based D2 was advised by a Sidley Austin team led by partners Brien M. Wassner and Daniel S. Rawner. Counsel information for Unlock Technologies, which is based in New York, was not immediately available.

Fintech

September 05, 2024, 12:06 PM