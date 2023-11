Corporate Deal

Enel SpA, through its subsidiaries Enel Americas SA and Enel Peru SAC, have agreed to sell their Peru-based power generation assets to Niagara Energy SAC for a total consideration of up to $1.4 billion. London-based Actis was advised by a Milbank team led by partners Roland Estevez, John Franchini and Aaron Stine. Counsel information for Enel, which is based in Rome, was not immediately available.

