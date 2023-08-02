Corporate Deal

Funds advised by Apax Partners and Fremman Capital have agreed to acquire a controlling stake in medical technology provider Palex Medical in a deal guided by Garrigues and Sullivan & Cromwell. The transaction, announced July 31, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023. Financial terms were not disclosed. London-based Apax was advised by Garrigues and a Sullivan & Cromwell team that included partners Karan Dinamani and Jeremy Kutner. Counsel information for Palex Medical, which is based in Barcelona, Spain, was not immediately available.

August 02, 2023, 7:36 AM

