Corporate Deal

Additive manufacturers Stratasys Ltd. and Desktop Metal Inc. have announced a $1.8 billion merger agreement in a deal guided by a bevy of law firms. The transaction, announced May 25, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023. Rehovot, Israel-based Stratasys was advised by the Meitar Law Offices and a Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz team led by partners Adam O. Emmerich and Viktor Sapezhnikov. Desktop Metal, which is based in Burlington, Massachusetts, was advised by Latham & Watkins and Shibolet & Co. The Latham & Watkins team is led by partners Daniel Hoffman and Ryan Maierson. Sullivan & Cromwell counseled J.P. Morgan Securities, acting as financial adviser to Stratasys. The Sullivan & Cromwell team was led by corporate partner Melissa Sawyer.

Banking & Financial Services

May 25, 2023, 11:45 AM

