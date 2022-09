Corporate Deal

Private equity firm Oakley Capital announced that it has acquired legal information platform vLex. Financial terms were not disclosed. London-based Oakley Capital was advised by a Paul Hastings team that included partners Anu Balasubramanian, Arun Birla and Jamie Holdoway. Counsel information for London-based vLex was not immediately available.

Technology

September 07, 2022, 8:21 AM